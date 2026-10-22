Mehbooba Mufti questions Centre over eviction notice to mosque near PM’s residence

Mehbooba Mufti has criticised the Centre over an eviction notice served on the Race Course Mosque near the prime minister’s residence

Officials said the mosque management was given six days to vacate; its water and electricity supplies have also been disconnected

The land and development office considers the structure an encroachment on Union government land

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised the Centre over an eviction notice issued to the Race Course Mosque near the prime minister’s residence, saying the action showed disregard for the religious sentiments of Indian Muslims.

In a post on X, Mufti contrasted the government’s appreciation of mosques and Islamic heritage during visits to Muslim countries with its treatment of the Delhi mosque, which she described as a 120-year-old heritage structure.

She questioned how expressions of respect for Islamic traditions overseas could be reconciled with an eviction notice that, in her view, threatened the mosque’s existence.

Authorities have also disconnected the mosque’s water and electricity supplies.