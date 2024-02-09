Messages, memes and new names for Bharat Ratna flood social media

Now that the Prime Minister, who does not need anyone’s recommendation or approval to confer the Bharat Ratna, has added three more names to the list of recipients, taking the number to five in place of the traditional ceiling of three, this year, what prevents him from adding to the list?

In January the Bharat Ratna was conferred on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and days later on former Home minister L.K. Advani.

Hours after the announcement of the new recipients, former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao and agriculture scientist Dr M.S. Swaminathan on Friday afternoon, social media erupted with congratulatory messages. Political parties and political leaders from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were quick to welcome the announcement and recalled the recipients’ contributions to the country.