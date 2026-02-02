MGNREGA was transformative law, its substitute a flaw: Congress

Marking 20 years since the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government’s new rural employment law, calling it a centralised and flawed replacement that undermines workers’ rights.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the transformative impact of MGNREGA, which was launched on 2 February 2006, at Badnapalli village in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

“Over the years, it has provided 180 crore days of work to rural households, particularly benefiting women; created an estimated 10 crore community assets; reduced distress migration; empowered gram panchayats; and strengthened the bargaining power of rural workers for higher wages,” he said.

Ramesh also noted that MGNREGA introduced direct benefit transfers, crediting wages directly into bank and post office accounts, and enabled small and marginal farmers to create irrigation facilities such as wells on their lands.