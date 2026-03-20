Mirwaiz alleges house arrest for third consecutive Friday in Ramadan

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday alleged that he had been placed under house arrest for the third consecutive week, preventing him from leading congregational prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid during Ramadan.

In a statement shared on social media, the Mirwaiz said no formal order had been issued, but security forces had effectively confined him to his residence in the Nigeen area. He claimed that police vehicles, barricades and concertina wire had been deployed around his home, restricting movement in surrounding lanes and blocking access routes.

The cleric, who traditionally delivers the Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, described the restrictions as arbitrary and said they were intended to prevent him from addressing worshippers at the mosque.

There was no immediate official response to his claims. However, such restrictions are not unprecedented. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Mirwaiz has frequently faced similar curbs, particularly on Fridays and other sensitive occasions.