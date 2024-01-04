Mizoram CM Lalduhoma discusses Myanmar refugee issue with PM Modi

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several issues including the Myanmar refugee issue.

Lalduhoma apprised the prime minister that the current border with Myanmar was forced upon two ethnic groups by the then British government without the prior consent of the people, and that it is still unacceptable for people on both sides of the border.

He further stated that the wish of the people on both sides of the border was to come under one administration, and that the refugees seeking shelter inside Mizoram were not treated differently but as brothers and sisters of the Mizo people.

Myanmar refugees belong to the Chin-Zo ethnic tribe and have similar ethnic, cultural and traditional ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.

The chief minister also extended his wish for a ‘greater Mizoram’ as part of ‘akhand Bharat’.

Lalduhoma stated in his social media posts that the prime minister had advised him to submit a proposal for a better and uniformed system of the inner line permit (ILP). The ILP, under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873, is now being enforced in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The main aim of the ILP system is to check the settlement of other Indian nationals in these states to protect the native and indigenous population. Protection is also extended to the indigenous people with regard to land, jobs and other facilities.