Khattar resigns as Karnal MLA, says CM Saini will take care of segment

Hours before he was named as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, former Haryana chief minister M.L. Khattar on Wednesday announced he was resigning as the MLA from the Karnal Assembly segment.

"From today, our chief minister will look after the Karnal Assembly constituency," he said, in an indication that the BJP might field Nayab Singh Saini in that seat. Saini, who took oath as chief minister on Tuesday, needs to be elected to the Assembly within six months.

The former chief minister, who was named in the BJP's second list for the Lok Sabha polls, announced that he was resigning after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. "In the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," he said. "Change is a part of life, change happens in many ways. When a turn comes, you take it. That does not mean changing path."

"Hum na honge koi hum sa hoga, toh hamare Nayab Saini jaisa hoga (if I'm not there, someone like me will be, like our Nayab Saini)," the former CM added.