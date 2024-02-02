2 flights of Jharkhand MLAs land in Hyderabad

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand landed in Hyderabad on Friday, 2 January, getting away from the state capital of Ranchi and indeed the state itself, amid fears that the BJP may attempt to poach them in the run-up to the trust vote that the newly formed Champai Soren government faces next week.

About 40 legislators arrived at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on two chartered flights, Congress sources said. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar received the MLAs.

The MLAs were expected yesterday. However, the planes could not take off on Thursday night, 1 February, due to poor visibility. The MLAs had to return to Circuit House in Ranchi after a two-hour wait at the airport.

It was not immediately known where the ruling coalition MLAs would be accommodated.