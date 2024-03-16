Model code violation will not be tolerated, no matter who does it: CEC

The Election Commission of India on Saturday, 16 March, said that violation of the model code of conduct by anyone, however high in position, will not be tolerated, as the poll panel announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a question by National Herald, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “Wherever there’s a violation established, we will not sit back. We will take action – whosoever the person is, however high they are.”

The reply came as NH pointed out that in the past elections in recent years, the poll panel had desisted from taking action against senior government functionaries—including the prime minister and the Union home minister—despite complaints of them allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

However, CEC Kumar insisted that the Commission would not spare anyone.

In 2019, however, the ECI had acted differently when it dismissed several complaints of model code violations by Prime Minister Modi and his lieutenant Amit Shah in their speeches.

Ashok Lavasa was the sole election commissioner who had refused to give a clean chit to Modi and Shah in the matter of electoral process violations.

Lavasa is said to have dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Modi and Shah for alleged MCC violation. The duo were let off in all the instances.

What’s more, the Commission had refused to take Lavasa’s dissent on record. A few months later, Lavasa had quit the commission in questionable circumstances.