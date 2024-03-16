Model code violation will not be tolerated, no matter who does it: CEC
Responding to a query by National Herald, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Commission would not spare anyone, "however high they are", if found guilty of poll code violation
The Election Commission of India on Saturday, 16 March, said that violation of the model code of conduct by anyone, however high in position, will not be tolerated, as the poll panel announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.
Responding to a question by National Herald, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “Wherever there’s a violation established, we will not sit back. We will take action – whosoever the person is, however high they are.”
The reply came as NH pointed out that in the past elections in recent years, the poll panel had desisted from taking action against senior government functionaries—including the prime minister and the Union home minister—despite complaints of them allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
However, CEC Kumar insisted that the Commission would not spare anyone.
In 2019, however, the ECI had acted differently when it dismissed several complaints of model code violations by Prime Minister Modi and his lieutenant Amit Shah in their speeches.
Ashok Lavasa was the sole election commissioner who had refused to give a clean chit to Modi and Shah in the matter of electoral process violations.
Lavasa is said to have dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against Modi and Shah for alleged MCC violation. The duo were let off in all the instances.
What’s more, the Commission had refused to take Lavasa’s dissent on record. A few months later, Lavasa had quit the commission in questionable circumstances.
On Saturday, the ECI issued advisory to political parties underlining that the campaigning should be issue-based with no hate speeches, no caste or religious appeals and no criticism of any aspect of private life. The poll panel also advised the parties to show restraint in social media posts.
***
The poll schedule
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase of voting on April 19 and the last phase of voting on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.
Assembly elections in four states will also happen during this period.
However, elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly have not been announced. The CEC said that it was not possible to announce it along with Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory as it was not possible to provide protection to each and every candidate this time.
“All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir said the Assembly election should be held along with the parliamentary polls, but the state administration said it cannot be done simultaneously. Every Assembly segment would have 10-12 candidates, which would mean more than 1,000 candidates. Every candidate has to be provided forces. It was not possible at this time,” said Kumar.
In the first phase, elections to 102 constituencies will take place, 89 in the second phase, 94 in the third phase, 96 in fourth, 49 in fifth, 57 in sixth and 57 in seventh phase.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines