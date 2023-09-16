Modi govt 'complete failure' on all important fronts: Kharge at CWC meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the Modi government has been a "complete failure on all important fronts".

The Congress chief made the remarks during the first meeting of the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad.

He said that the Congress has been playing a pivotal role as the principle Opposition party. Kharge also said that following the success of the third meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai, the government has been targeting Opposition parties using Central agencies.

In his opening remarks at the CWC, party's highest decision making body, Kharge said: "Congress has been playing a pivotal role as the principal Opposition party at the Centre for the past nine-and-half years with committed determination in redressing concerns and grievance of the common people."