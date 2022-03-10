Modi magic, communal polarisation swing Uttarakhand in BJP’s favour

Uttarakhand seems to be breaking the tradition of cyclical transfer of power between the Congress and BJP with the latter being far ahead in the seat trends amid counting of votes for the legislative assembly till afternoon. If this trend continues till the last round of counting of votes, then the BJP is poised to get a clear majority in the state second time in a row.

There appears to be no anti-incumbency and no adverse effect of frequent changing of chief ministers in the state by the BJP.

The BJP is leading in more than 40 seats in the counting of votes in the state assembly elections till late afternoon. Whereas the main opposition Congress seemed to be away from even the 30-seat mark. The majority mark in the state assembly is 36, which the BJP has now crossed as per the trends and the Congress is far away from it.