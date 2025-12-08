Modi a 'master distorian', insulted Tagore: Congress on Vande Mataram debate

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the master distorian,” the Congress on Monday launched a fierce counteroffensive against the BJP over the ongoing 'Vande Mataram' debate, accusing the prime minister of distorting history and insulting national icons including Rabindranath Tagore.

The party demanded an apology from Modi for “insulting the founding fathers to score political points”. Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh rebutted Modi’s charge of Jawaharlal Nehru’s “appeasement politics” with three pointed questions:

1.Which Indian leader formed a coalition in Bengal in the early 1940s with the man who moved the Pakistan Resolution in 1940?

Answer: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the ideological forefather of the BJP.

2. Who applauded Jinnah in Karachi in June 2005?

Answer: L.K. Advani, the BJP’s tallest leader after Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

3. Who praised Jinnah in his 2009 book?

Answer: Jaswant Singh, a BJP founder-member.

“These are facts, not distortions,” Ramesh said, accusing Modi of weaponising selective history.