Mohan Yadav named next CM of Madhya Pradesh; Tomar new assembly speaker

BJP MLA Mohan Yadav has been named the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting held at the state BJP headquarters here. Former minister Rajendra Shukla and outgoing finance minister Jagdish Devda have been named deputy chief ministers, while senior BJP leader and former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the speaker of the assembly.

Yadav (58), who won the recent assembly election from the Ujjain South segment, served as higher education minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's outgoing cabinet and began his political career as a student leader. He is considered close to Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, who was the in-charge for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.