Govt backtracks on Dharali debate, adjourns session: Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly Yashpal Arya on Wednesday, 20 August, criticised the premature adjournment of the Monsoon session, calling it “unfortunate” that the House was dissolved despite the government earlier assuring that the Dharali disaster would be discussed.

The House was adjourned sine die before lunch on Wednesday, bringing the session to an abrupt end after just one and a half days.

Rejecting the ruling BJP’s allegation that the session ended due to Congress “disruptions,” Arya said he and Congress MLA Pritam Singh had resigned from the assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in protest. “We had decided in the BAC meeting that the Dharali disaster and other issues would be taken up on Wednesday, but no meeting was held on 19 August. It was clear the government had already made up its mind to cut short the session,” he alleged.