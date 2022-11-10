Morbi continues to haunt BJP as Gujarat HC to hear state govt’s reply to notice

On Monday, November 14 Gujarat High Court is expected to hear the state government’s submission on the tragic collapse of the hanging bridge at Morbi on October 30 that killed 135 people including 55 children. The High Court had taken suo motu notice of the case and turned newspaper reports into a petition and in an extraordinary gesture observed two minutes’ silence in the court to mourn the dead.

BJP and Gujarati media have however brushed aside the tragedy, and few expect it to influence the outcome of the assembly elections next month. BJP has controlled the Morbi municipality since 1986, interrupted by short stints by the Congress totalling just two years. The state government has suspended the chief executive officer of the municipality and has denied the ticket to its MLA from Morbi, a defector from the Congress. It has also constituted an SIT and a committee to investigate the accident, and BJP is hoping that the steps would be deemed sufficient by the High Court.

It may, however, find it more difficult to explain why the absconding industrialist Jaisukh Patel, whose company Ajanta Manufacturing Company, was given the contract to repair and maintain the hanging bridge, is yet to be apprehended, questioned and booked. Patel, believed to be a major donor to the BJP and an influential industrialist, observers say, is unlikely to be hauled up before the election gets over.

But even more culpable than the industrialist are officials who allowed the company with no previous experience of repairing bridges to grab the contract without any bidding. No satisfactory explanation has been given on reports that though the company was paid Rupees Two crore for the repair, it got it done by a sub-contractor at an expense of merely Rupees 12 lakhs. Further, the sub-contractor replaced the wooden planks on the floor with aluminium sheets but did not touch the 140-years-old cables or get experts’ views before declaring it safe to be opened.

If the High Court does ask tough questions on Monday and instructs the state government to take tough measures, Morbi may yet cast a shadow on the elections.