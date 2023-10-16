MP assembly polls: Caste played role in choice of candidates, says Kamal Nath

A day after the Congress released its first list of 144 candidates for the 17 November Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, state party chief Kamal Nath on Monday said the aspirants have been selected keeping in mind caste equations, to "ensure social justice".

During an interaction with media persons at the party headquarters, the veteran Congress leader said: "Around 4,000 people have applied for the tickets and they all claimed they will win the elections, but all of them can't get tickets. We announced candidates after taking opinions from others. There is hardly any unanimity on such things as all those who applied claimed that they would be victorious."

Responding to the resentment of some party workers after they were denied tickets, he said he would speak to all them.

Kamal Nath, who is the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, said: "The party's aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice and this process should fit into the caste equation."

Meanwhile, he also informed that the party will declare candidates for the remaining seats in two-three days.