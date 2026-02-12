MP Congress chief seeks removal of three ministers before Budget session

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has called for the dismissal of three senior ministers from the BJP-led state government ahead of the Assembly’s Budget session, which begins on 16 February.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday, Patwari urged the immediate removal of the ministers, alleging serious controversies and administrative lapses that he said had eroded public trust.

Describing Madhya Pradesh as a democratic state bound by constitutional values and ethical governance, Patwari accused the government of disregarding public sentiment and fostering what he termed arrogance and insensitivity.

With the Budget session set to open with the governor’s address, Patwari criticised what he anticipated would be an overly optimistic portrayal of the state’s finances. He argued that the government would present “inflated statistics” despite what he described as a worsening economic situation and rising debt levels.

Among those named in the letter was tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah. Patwari alleged that Shah had made derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an army officer involved in media briefings during Operation Sindoor, and said the comments had sparked public outrage and legal scrutiny. Shah has previously issued apologies over the controversy.