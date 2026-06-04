MP: Controversy erupts over proposal to rename Barkatullah University after Raja Bhoj
Maulana Barkatullah played a prominent role in India's anti-British movement and was associated with the Ghadar Movement
A fresh political and academic controversy has erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after the Executive Council of Barkatullah University approved a proposal to rename the institution as "Vagdevi Bhojpal University" and forwarded it to Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel for final approval.
The university, originally established as Bhopal University in 1970, was renamed in 1988 in honour of renowned freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali.
The proposal seeking the change highlights the historical and intellectual legacy of Raja Bhoj, the celebrated 11th-century Paramara ruler.
It states that Raja Bhoj authored nearly 80 scholarly treatises, of which 27 are believed to survive today. The document also describes Dhara (present-day Dhar) as a major centre of learning during his reign and refers to Bhojshala as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and an ancient seat of knowledge.
According to the proposal, the term "Vagdevi" is derived from the goddess of speech and learning and is associated with the idol worshipped at Bhojshala. The proposed name, therefore, seeks to connect the university with Raja Bhoj's intellectual and cultural legacy.
However, critics have viewed the move as part of a broader campaign to replace institutions named after Muslim figures with names associated with Hindu historical and cultural icons. They argue that the proposal diminishes the legacy of Maulana Barkatullah, one of India's foremost anti-colonial revolutionaries.
Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali played a significant role in India's struggle against British rule. Associated with the Ghadar Movement and a global network of Indian revolutionaries, he served as the Prime Minister of the Provisional Government of India established in Kabul on 1 December, 1915. The government-in-exile was formed under the leadership of Raja Mahendra Pratap as part of efforts to secure India's independence from British rule.
A scholar, journalist and polyglot, Barkatullah was proficient in several languages, including Arabic, Persian, English and Japanese. He taught in London, Liverpool and Tokyo, maintained close ties with revolutionaries linked to India House, edited publications associated with the Ghadar Party, and travelled extensively across the United States, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Afghanistan, Soviet Russia, France and Italy in pursuit of the anti-colonial cause.
The university's proposal, however, places greater emphasis on Raja Bhoj's contributions to literature, science, architecture and education. It argues that Raja Bhoj's legacy remains deeply embedded in the identity of Bhopal through landmarks such as Bhojtal, the Bhojpur temple and the region's broader cultural heritage.
According to media reports, the proposal contends that, apart from being a resident of Bhopal, "no significant contribution to this region by Barkatullah Bhopali is evident" when compared with Raja Bhoj.
The remark has drawn criticism from historians, academics and opposition leaders, who argue that Barkatullah's contribution to India's freedom struggle transcends regional boundaries and forms an important part of the nation's anti-colonial history.
The proposal is now awaiting the approval of Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel, whose decision is likely to further intensify the debate over history, identity and the politics of renaming public institutions.
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