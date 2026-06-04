MP: Controversy erupts over proposal to rename Barkatullah University after Raja Bhoj

A fresh political and academic controversy has erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after the Executive Council of Barkatullah University approved a proposal to rename the institution as "Vagdevi Bhojpal University" and forwarded it to Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel for final approval.

The university, originally established as Bhopal University in 1970, was renamed in 1988 in honour of renowned freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali.

The proposal seeking the change highlights the historical and intellectual legacy of Raja Bhoj, the celebrated 11th-century Paramara ruler.

It states that Raja Bhoj authored nearly 80 scholarly treatises, of which 27 are believed to survive today. The document also describes Dhara (present-day Dhar) as a major centre of learning during his reign and refers to Bhojshala as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and an ancient seat of knowledge.

According to the proposal, the term "Vagdevi" is derived from the goddess of speech and learning and is associated with the idol worshipped at Bhojshala. The proposed name, therefore, seeks to connect the university with Raja Bhoj's intellectual and cultural legacy.

However, critics have viewed the move as part of a broader campaign to replace institutions named after Muslim figures with names associated with Hindu historical and cultural icons. They argue that the proposal diminishes the legacy of Maulana Barkatullah, one of India's foremost anti-colonial revolutionaries.