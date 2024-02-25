MSMEs, artisans suffering as Chinese goods flooding Indian markets: Rahul

Referring to the famous lock industry and artisans of Aligarh, Gandhi said the influx of cheap China-made products was sounding the death knell for the local small and cottage units, while big business houses were reaping a rich harvest.

In his address, he said, "The next time I come to this city, I would love to see 'made in Aligarh' electronic goods instead of China-made ones."

Gandhi also said, "The reason behind the rising hatred in the country is injustice. In India, injustice is being done to the poor, farmers, youths and women... We have started 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' against this injustice."

"Hatred is spreading in the country, why is it spreading, what is the reason for it? I must have asked this question to thousands of people," he said, with the crowd replying, "Vote bank."

Gandhi went on, "Brothers and sisters, there is no vote bank, do not have this misconception. The people of India, farmers and labourers have told me that the reason for violence and hatred is injustice."

"So we added the word 'Nyay' to the name of the second Bharat Jodo Yatra. Because now, this second yatra is working to unite India. Now, this second yatra is fighting against injustice...," the Congress leader added.

He said the alleged leak of question papers in the police constable recruitment examination was yet another blow to lakhs of unemployed youngsters in this state.