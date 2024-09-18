MSP, caste census, financial aid: Key Congress guarantees for Haryana polls
Party also pledges subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500, monthly financial aid of Rs 2,000 to all women between 18 and 60
Riding on a wave of anti-incumbency against the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress has unveiled its seven key guarantees ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, with a focus on fulfilling longstanding demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and conducting a caste census.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by senior party leaders, unveiled the party's promises under the banner 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade' (seven promises, firm resolve).
Among the prominent figures present were Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa.
The seven guarantees encompass crucial areas such as caste equity, women's empowerment, social security, youth welfare, and housing for the underprivileged.
Notably, the party reiterated its commitment to the caste census, a demand long championed by Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing that such a survey would be conducted if Congress returns to power.
Key Promises:
Women’s empowerment: Congress pledged subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500 and a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,000 to all women aged between 18 and 60 years
Strengthening social security: The party promised to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and provide a Rs 6,000 monthly pension to senior citizens, the disabled, and widows.
Free basic services: Under its welfare program, Congress committed to offering 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment worth up to Rs 25 lakh.
Farmers' welfare: The party's marquee promise includes a legal guarantee for MSP, ensuring that farmers are safeguarded against market fluctuations. Additionally, Congress assured the implementation of a caste survey and proposed raising the creamy layer limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
In his address, Kharge emphasised that these promises are not mere election gimmicks but solid commitments that Congress will deliver if voted to power. "We are committed to implementing these guarantees, and that is why we have termed them ‘Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade,’” he said.
As the election campaign heats up, the Congress is banking on these measures to sway the voters in its favour. Voting for Haryana’s 90-member Assembly will be held on 5 October, with results to be declared on 8 October.
