MSP, caste census, financial aid: Key Congress guarantees for Haryana polls

Riding on a wave of anti-incumbency against the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress has unveiled its seven key guarantees ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, with a focus on fulfilling longstanding demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and conducting a caste census.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by senior party leaders, unveiled the party's promises under the banner 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade' (seven promises, firm resolve).

Among the prominent figures present were Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The seven guarantees encompass crucial areas such as caste equity, women's empowerment, social security, youth welfare, and housing for the underprivileged.