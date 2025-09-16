Mumbai court restores 2021 benami property case against Bhujbal, kin

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday ordered the restoration of a 2021 benami property case against Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, observing that the Bombay High Court had earlier quashed the proceedings only on “technical grounds and not on merits.” The case will now resume from its original stage, with the next hearing scheduled for 6 October before the special MP/MLA court.

The Income Tax department had first launched proceedings in 2021 against Bhujbal, his family members and their firms — Armstrong Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Parvesh Constructions Pvt Ltd and Devisha Constructions Pvt Ltd — over alleged benami assets.

Investigators claimed that between 2008 and 2011, the Bhujbals were the beneficial owners of several proxy-held properties, including stakes in Mumbai real estate and the Girna Sugar Mills in Nashik, Bhujbal’s political stronghold.

The special court had initially issued summonses in November 2021, but Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer challenged the I-T action in Bombay High Court. In December 2023, the HC quashed the complaint, citing a Supreme Court precedent, and noted that the relief was granted on legal grounds without examining the facts of the case.

Special judge Satyanarayan Navander emphasised that the HC had itself allowed the prosecution the liberty to revive the matter if the apex court overturned the precedent. With the Supreme Court now doing so, he said, “this court has left with no option but to restore the original proceeding.”