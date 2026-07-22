Students, activists in Mumbai hit the streets for the third day, condemn police brutality in Delhi
Hundreds of protesters hold placards demanding reforms in the education system and action over the examination paper leaks
Mumbai was rocked by demonstrations by political parties, activists and students for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, 22 July, over exam irregularities and police crackdown on protesters in Delhi as cops detained agitators and forcibly evicted Congress leaders during a march.
Students, political parties and activists demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities and denounced police "brutality" on protesters and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during their march towards Parliament on July 21.
The city witnessed a series of demonstrations across Mumbai with hundreds of youngsters gathering at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur despite heavy police deployment.
Eyewitnesses alleged that several protesters were detained, with some being dragged into police vehicles before being taken to the local police station.
The protesters carried placards demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged examination paper leak. Several were detained by the police only to be let off later.
Another large gathering assembled outside Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, where protesters raised slogans against Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police maintained heavy deployment at all protest sites to prevent any untoward incident.
Mumbai saw multiple protests on Monday and Tuesday also and the police has registered 13 FIRs and booked around 400 people over the past five days for allegedly staging protests without permission.
These cases have been registered since 18 July at various police stations for unlawful assembly, disobedience of prohibitory orders and wrongful restraint, among other charges. Notices have been issued to those named in the FIRs, after which they were allowed to leave.
On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a gathering at Shivaji Park protesting the transfer of fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi to Safdarjung Hospital.
Police said protests were also held at Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan without prior permission. An FIR is also being registered in connection with a protest held at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday, officials said.