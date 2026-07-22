Students, activists in Mumbai hit the streets for the third day, condemn police brutality in Delhi

Mumbai was rocked by demonstrations by political parties, activists and students for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, 22 July, over exam irregularities and police crackdown on protesters in Delhi as cops detained agitators and forcibly evicted Congress leaders during a march.

Students, political parties and activists demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities and denounced police "brutality" on protesters and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during their march towards Parliament on July 21.

The city witnessed a series of demonstrations across Mumbai with hundreds of youngsters gathering at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur despite heavy police deployment.

Eyewitnesses alleged that several protesters were detained, with some being dragged into police vehicles before being taken to the local police station.

The protesters carried placards demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged examination paper leak. Several were detained by the police only to be let off later.

Another large gathering assembled outside Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, where protesters raised slogans against Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police maintained heavy deployment at all protest sites to prevent any untoward incident.