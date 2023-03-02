Nagaland elects its first women lawmakers in 60 years

History was scripted in Nagaland on Thursday when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood.

The two women lawmakers, Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are greenhorns in politics but defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

By virtue of the result of her constituency being declared earlier in the day, Jakhalu became the first woman MLA in the Nagaland Assembly.

She defeated her nearest rival and sitting MLA Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes.

“The victory is not mine alone, it belongs to my people who trusted me with their hopes and aspirations. I dedicate this victory to God and pledge to serve my constituents with honesty and integrity,” Jakhalu tweeted.

A lawyer by education and social entrepreneur by profession, she is also the founder and chair of YouthNet Nagaland, an organisation working for the uplift of educated unemployed youth in the state to pursue entrepreneurship.