Nagaland panel to review 1977 reservation policy amid ultimatum by 5 tribes

The Nagaland government has constituted a commission to examine the state’s decades-old reservation policy, a move that follows mounting pressure from tribal organisations calling for a comprehensive review.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, the state formed the panel just two days after the Core Committee on Reservation Policy (CoRRP) — representing five major Naga tribes — issued a 10-day ultimatum to address their longstanding concerns.

The protesting groups contend that the existing policy, which has been in place since 1977, no longer reflects the present socio-economic and educational realities of Nagaland’s diverse communities.

The commission, chaired by retired bureaucrat R. Ramakrishnan, has been tasked with reviewing the reservation policy in the government sector and recommending a more equitable framework for tribal representation, the notification stated.

The five-member body includes senior officials from the home, law and justice, higher and technical education, and personnel and administrative Reforms departments.

The panel’s terms of reference are wide-ranging — from examining constitutional and legal provisions on reservation to assessing economic and educational indicators. It will also review the current policy’s effectiveness and consult a broad spectrum of stakeholders including apex tribal bodies, student unions, and government employee associations.