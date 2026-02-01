Nagaland Mahila Congress launches statewide movement to ‘Save MGNREGA’

The Nagaland Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (NPMCC) on Saturday announced the launch of a statewide movement to protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), describing the scheme as vital for safeguarding livelihood security and dignity for rural women.

The decision was taken during an executive and organisational meeting held at Congress Bhavan, Dimapur, under the theme ‘Save MGNREGA’, according to a press release from the party’s media cell. The session was chaired by Shikali Swu, general secretary of NPMCC, and began with an invocation by Neojila Yim, vice-president of NPMCC. Leaders and members from across the state attended the gathering.

Speaking at the event, Yim emphasised that MGNREGA is not merely a welfare scheme but a legal right, crucial for empowering rural women. She raised concerns over delayed wage payments, reduced workdays, and the exclusion of vulnerable women from the scheme due to administrative and policy lapses.