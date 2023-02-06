Nagaland: Only 6 candidates file nominations so far; two more days left

With two days left for filing of nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election, only six candidates of different political parties have submitted their papers so far, an official said on Sunday.



Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally BJP. There are also two Independents while one contestant belongs to the Rising People's Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics.



The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state having a 60-member assembly.