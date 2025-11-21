PM Modi attends G20 ‘safely’ because Trump is boycotting it: Congress

Ramesh also highlighted the upcoming transition of the G20 presidency. After passing from Indonesia to India in 2023 and then to Brazil in 2024, it now rests with South Africa, which will hand it over to the US — a country absent from the summit it is poised to lead.

“With the next G20 scheduled a year from now in the US, and India’s trade or ‘deal’ presumably concluded by then, one wonders how often President Trump — who in the past seven months has claimed 61 times that he halted Operation Sindoor — will repeat that claim in the next twelve,” Ramesh said. “Will huglomacy with ‘my good friend’ revive, will there be mere handshakes, or will Mr. Modi choose not to go at all? Time alone will tell.”

The Congress leader further termed it “extraordinary” that US secretary of state Marco Rubio publicly dismissed South Africa’s G20 themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability as "anti-American" — a stance he described as ironic, given Rubio was the first to announce the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor on 10 May.

As Modi settles into a summit focused on global cooperation, the political undertones back home remain anything but subdued. Beneath the formal speeches, bilateral meetings and ceremonial photographs, a swirl of diplomatic theatre, shifting alliances and rhetorical sparring continues to script its own narrative on the sidelines of the world stage.

Meanwhile, the G20 — representing 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population — gathers once more to deliberate on its shared challenges. And in that vast arena, India’s role, its diplomacy and its political crosscurrents remain very much in focus, both at home and abroad.

With PTI inputs