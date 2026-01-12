Modi giving resources to corporates, abandoning poor: Kharge on MGNREGA stir

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday intensified his attack on the Centre for repealing the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replacing it with the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG), alleging that the Modi government is “anti-people” and determined to cripple welfare architecture built over two decades.

The remarks came as the Congress staged coordinated protests across multiple states on Sunday and Monday, with party workers holding marches, sit-ins and panchayat-level demonstrations demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and the scrapping of VB-GRAMG.

Senior leaders argued that the right-to-work scheme has been a lifeline for rural households, especially during agrarian distress and climate-linked shocks, and that the dismantling of the Act strikes at the core of rural economic resilience.