Modi govt amended Waqf Act on VHP’s suggestion despite reduced mandate: Meghwal

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday, 13 September, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “strong” government amended the Waqf Act on the suggestion of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), even though the BJP won only 240 seats in last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a meeting of the VHP’s legal cell, Meghwal said, “We have respected your sentiments in the past and will continue to do so in the future.”

The minister also sought the VHP’s input on the ongoing debate over criminalising marital rape, noting that the government needs to present its stance in cases currently before the courts. Multiple petitions have been filed seeking legal recognition of marital rape as a crime.