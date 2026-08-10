‘Modi’s image destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi says PM, Shah must face consequences

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has sharply escalated his attack on the Narendra Modi government over alleged police brutality against student protesters, demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation and accusing the government of trying to silence a generation demanding answers over examination irregularities.

In an opinion piece published in The Hindu on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said the 20th of July protests marked a powerful moment of youth mobilisation, with thousands of young people taking to the streets to demand a fairer education system and accountability over alleged paper leaks.

He said the protesters came from different castes, classes, regions and religions and described their movement as an expression of a generation’s growing frustration with a system they believe has failed them.

But, Rahul Gandhi alleged, the government responded with excessive force. He claimed protesters were subjected to tear gas, baton assaults and pellet-gun fire, allegations that have also become the focus of political and legal scrutiny following the 20th July clashes.

Rahul Gandhi cited the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, whom he said he had previously met, alleging that hundreds of pellets were lodged in the teenager’s body and that one pellet injury to his eye could leave him permanently impaired.

He further alleged that young women were assaulted by police personnel and that minors suffered injuries, including broken bones and bruises.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that student protesters in Bihar were fired upon with firearms, including an AK-47, during the unrest in Siwan. These claims were presented by Rahul Gandhi as evidence of what he described as an “illegal and unconstitutional” use of force.