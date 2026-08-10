‘Modi’s image destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi says PM, Shah must face consequences
Congress leader questions the symbolism of Modi appearing to “forgive” protesting youngsters for exercising what he described as their legitimate democratic rights
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has sharply escalated his attack on the Narendra Modi government over alleged police brutality against student protesters, demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation and accusing the government of trying to silence a generation demanding answers over examination irregularities.
In an opinion piece published in The Hindu on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said the 20th of July protests marked a powerful moment of youth mobilisation, with thousands of young people taking to the streets to demand a fairer education system and accountability over alleged paper leaks.
He said the protesters came from different castes, classes, regions and religions and described their movement as an expression of a generation’s growing frustration with a system they believe has failed them.
But, Rahul Gandhi alleged, the government responded with excessive force. He claimed protesters were subjected to tear gas, baton assaults and pellet-gun fire, allegations that have also become the focus of political and legal scrutiny following the 20th July clashes.
Rahul Gandhi cited the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, whom he said he had previously met, alleging that hundreds of pellets were lodged in the teenager’s body and that one pellet injury to his eye could leave him permanently impaired.
He further alleged that young women were assaulted by police personnel and that minors suffered injuries, including broken bones and bruises.
Rahul Gandhi also alleged that student protesters in Bihar were fired upon with firearms, including an AK-47, during the unrest in Siwan. These claims were presented by Rahul Gandhi as evidence of what he described as an “illegal and unconstitutional” use of force.
‘Shah must resign’
Turning his fire directly on the home minister, Rahul Gandhi questioned who authorised the police action and argued that responsibility ultimately rests with Shah because Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force fall under the Union Home Ministry.
He presented Shah with what he called two possibilities: either the home minister authorised the action, making him responsible, or he was unaware of it, which Rahul Gandhi characterised as a failure of leadership.
“Either way,” Rahul Gandhi argued, “as home minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign”.
Rahul Gandhi also accused Shah of failing to order an inquiry or address Parliament on the allegations, while Opposition parties have repeatedly sought a discussion on the issue.
The controversy has already spilled into Parliament, with the Opposition demanding that Shah respond to allegations surrounding the 20 July police action. The standoff has contributed to repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session.
‘Modi’s image is destroyed’
Rahul Gandhi also launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the government’s handling of the protests had badly damaged the prime minister’s standing among young Indians.
He accused the government of using its political and media machinery to intimidate protesters and alleged that some young demonstrators continued to face FIRs and detentions.
Rahul Gandhi questioned the symbolism of Modi appearing to “forgive” protesting youngsters for exercising what he described as their legitimate democratic rights.
“How absurd it is for a prime minister to forgive his own people when they are demanding accountability,” he said.
He warned that India’s youth had awakened and would not allow the prime minister, home minister or other officials to evade responsibility for what he described as wrongdoing.
“We in the Opposition stand with the youth. We will not allow these crimes to pass unpunished,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Demand for Supreme Court-monitored probe
In a post on X accompanying his article, Rahul Gandhi again highlighted allegations of pellet-gun use, baton assaults and tear-gas firing during the protests.
He demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the 20 July incidents and said the Opposition would continue pressing for accountability.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh backed Gandhi’s demand, saying the home minister should resign, while party president Mallikarjun Kharge also shared the opinion piece and said Rahul Gandhi had raised the voice of India’s youth.
The 20 July confrontation has since become a major flashpoint between the government and the Opposition. The Delhi High Court has also sought preservation of relevant records, including CCTV and other footage, following petitions concerning alleged excessive force during the protest.
With Parliament remaining locked in confrontation over the issue and the Opposition refusing to let the matter fade, the political battle over the treatment of student protesters shows little sign of abating.
With PTI inputs