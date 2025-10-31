Nation pays solemn tribute to Indira Gandhi on 41st martyrdom anniversary
Rahul Gandhi hails his grandmother as a symbol of fearless leadership and unwavering commitment to the people of India
Across India, the air today is heavy with remembrance and reverence as the nation pays homage to Smt. Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, on the 41st anniversary of her martyrdom — a leader whose life embodied courage, conviction, and an unyielding spirit of service.
At Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, a place sanctified by her memory, the top leadership of the Congress gathered in quiet tribute. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offered floral tributes, their gestures solemn yet luminous with pride for a legacy that continues to inspire generations.
Rahul Gandhi, recalling his grandmother’s indomitable will, described her as a “symbol of fearless leadership, deep compassion, and unbreakable commitment to India’s people.” Sonia Gandhi too paid heartfelt homage, remembering her as a leader of extraordinary courage and vision, whose life’s mission was the service and dignity of her countrymen.
“Indira ji enhanced the prestige of India across the entire world through her unwavering resolve,” said Congress in a post on X — remembering a stateswoman who stood tall in the comity of nations and reshaped the course of independent India through sheer determination.
Marking the occasion, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh invoked one of the most stirring episodes of her political journey — the Belchi visit of 1977.
“On the evening of 13 August 1977, it was raining,” Ramesh recalled. “She traveled by car, jeep, and tractor, and finally reached the remote village of Belchi in Bihar, riding on an elephant. It was a spontaneous, extraordinary journey undertaken to console Dalit families devastated by caste violence — to speak to them, to listen, to apply balm to their wounds.”
That moment, he said, was a turning point in her political resurgence after her party’s defeat in the general elections. The image of Indira Gandhi — drenched, resolute, and empathetic — wading through the mud to reach the voiceless remains one of the defining portraits of Indian political history.
In a poignant coincidence, the very next day, Indira Gandhi met Jayaprakash Narayan, her fiercest political critic and adversary, in Patna. “They sat together for nearly an hour,” Ramesh said, “reminiscing about four decades of acquaintance, friendship, and shared struggle.”
Invoking the immortal words of Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera paid a moving tribute to the late Prime Minister on her martyrdom anniversary, recalling her undying devotion to the nation.
“I am here today, I may not be here tomorrow… I shall continue to serve till my last breath, and when I die, every drop of my blood will strengthen India and keep a united India alive,” Khera quoted, his voice echoing one of the most poignant declarations of love and loyalty ever made to the motherland.
He said Indira ji fulfilled that promise in both life and death — a leader who stood unwavering in the face of storms, choosing courage over comfort and sacrifice over safety.
To her admirers, she remains an unparalleled symbol of women’s empowerment, a visionary leader whose tenure saw India assert itself on the global stage — from the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh to the Green Revolution and nuclear self-reliance.
Today, as garlands rest upon her memorial and memories ripple through time, the nation remembers Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi not just as a political titan, but as an enduring embodiment of courage, compassion, and conviction — a leader who, in the words of her admirers, “lived and died for India.”
