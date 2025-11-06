National movement needed to demand probe into EC’s functioning: Gaurav Gogoi

In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday, 6 November, called for a “national movement” demanding a thorough inquiry into the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), following explosive allegations of electoral malfeasance raised by party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday claimed that the 2024 Haryana assembly elections were effectively “stolen”, citing data from electoral rolls to allege that 25 lakh fake entries had been introduced. He accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to tilt the scales in its favour.

Gogoi said the commission’s inaction on the matter was akin to an admission of guilt, describing it as a “feeble attempt to cover up a grave injustice against the people of India”. He urged citizens and political stakeholders alike to rise in unison, demanding a comprehensive inquiry and reform of the country’s premier electoral body, which he described as the backbone of India’s democracy.