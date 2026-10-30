Mahayuti infighting continues as NCP targets Sena MLA for council poll loss

NCP alleges Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar worked against its candidate Satish Chavan in the Aurangabad MLC poll.

Sattar says he campaigned against Chavan on the instructions of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat.

BJP and NCP blame the Shiv Sena for non-cooperation as Mahayuti wins two of five MLC seats.

Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti coalition constituent NCP on Friday, 30 October accused Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar of working against its candidate in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections in the Aurangabad graduates’ constituency, leading to his defeat.

Opposition NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil defeated the NCP’s sitting MLC Satish Chavan in the polls held on 23 October. The results were announced this week. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil said any misunderstanding on Sattar’s part could have been resolved through a meeting with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel in Pune, Patil acknowledged that there may have been a lack of coordination among the Mahayuti partners. The alliance won two of the five Legislative Council seats contested in Maharashtra, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured the remaining three.

“Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar opposed [NCP’s Chavan]. If there was any misunderstanding, it could have been cleared by holding a meeting with Eknath Shinde. Only one person cannot be held responsible for this defeat. There may have been a lack of coordination among the Mahayuti parties,” he said.