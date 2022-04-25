NCP leader wants to recite Chalisa & namaz outside PM Modi house; Sena says, BJP desperate to oust MVA govt

Even as Ranas – Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana – denied seeking bail, a Mumbai based NCP leader has said that she wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside PM Modi’s house in Delhi.

Ranas were arrested by the Maharashtra police when they forcibly tried to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshri – CM Uddhav Thackery’s parental house.

The couple was slapped with sedition charges. Shiv Sena said that Ranas were used by the BJP to create the Chalisa controversy. The Amravati MP was sent to Byculla women’s jail, while her husband was taken to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The couple has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of FIRs filed against them.

Meanwhile, Fahmida Hassan Khan said she wished to chant the Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Namokar Mantra (Jain chant), Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh scripture) and other religious texts outside the PM residence in the national capital.