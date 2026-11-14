NCP merger speculation dims as Sule closes door on talks

Separately, Sunetra Pawar told the Indian Express that she had not asked her MLAs for feedback on a possible merger. Her response contradicted speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles that an internal consultation was under way.

The statements follow several weeks of renewed interest in bringing the factions together. According to the newspaper, speculation intensified after senior NCP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah around three weeks ago. Sunetra Pawar did not attend that meeting.

Some NCP leaders subsequently maintained that a reunification plan had been settled during Ajit Pawar’s lifetime, with the merger intended for the second week of February.

Sunetra Pawar’s remarks at a press conference three days earlier had added to the uncertainty. Responding to interest in the issue, she had indicated that developments would become clear in time, without confirming whether discussions were taking place.

Her latest denial addresses the specific claim that she had sought legislators’ views. Coupled with Sule’s refusal to discuss the subject further, it leaves the proposed reunification without a clear public indication of progress.

With agency inputs