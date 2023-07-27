NCW came here but has not gone to Manipur: Karnataka home minister

Taking objection to National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar's visit to Karnataka to probe the case of camera in the girls' restroom at a college in Udupi city, state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the NCW has not gone to Manipur, but have come here.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said that the Karnataka Police have told them that they will verify the facts of the case, and he had also instructed the same to them. "I have not stated that recording of the video by the girls’ is a child's play," he stated.

His statement that those kinds of incidents were reported earlier as well had triggered a controversy.

"Some incidents happen between friends. They will end there itself. The Principal of the college has taken action. They have suspended the students. Initiating additional action with regards to the case is left to them and we can't interfere," he explained.