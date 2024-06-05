NDA allies re-elect Modi as leader, likely to take oath as PM on 8 June
After a meeting at Modi’s residence in Delhi, NDA leaders formally elected Modi as head of the alliance
The Congress led INDIA block showed a remarkable resurgence in several politically significant Hindi heartland states, reducing the BJP-led NDA’s strength to 292 MPs at the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Despite the alliance's strong showing, however, the BJP-led NDA is poised to secure a third consecutive term in power, albeit without the overwhelming majority predicted by various exit polls.
After a meeting at Modi’s residence on Wednesday in Delhi, NDA leaders formally elected Modi as head of the alliance. Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at the Centre on 7 June. Per media reports, he is likely to take oath as prime minister for the third time on June 8.
Earlier in the day, Modi and his cabinet tendered their resignations to President Droupadi Murmu. “The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed," Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Following his re-election as the leader of the NDA for the third term, Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I thank all the allies and MPs who have unanimously chosen me as the leader of the NDA. I express my gratitude to you all."
It is important to note here that despite glitches, the NDA allies showcased unity in their support for Modi’s leadership. Alliance members reaffirmed their confidence in Modi's ability, said reports. With this formal election, Modi is set to continue serving as prime minister, leading the NDA government into its third term.
Sources indicate that following the meeting with NDA MPs on 7 June, the alliance will stake its claim to form the government same day.
Discussions regarding the formation of the new government will be spearheaded by former defence minister Rajnath Singh, former home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda. These key leaders will engage in dialogue with alliance members to finalise the details, according to reports.
