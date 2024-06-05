NDA allies re-elect Modi as leader, likely to take oath as PM on 8 June

The Congress led INDIA block showed a remarkable resurgence in several politically significant Hindi heartland states, reducing the BJP-led NDA’s strength to 292 MPs at the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the alliance's strong showing, however, the BJP-led NDA is poised to secure a third consecutive term in power, albeit without the overwhelming majority predicted by various exit polls.

After a meeting at Modi’s residence on Wednesday in Delhi, NDA leaders formally elected Modi as head of the alliance. Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at the Centre on 7 June. Per media reports, he is likely to take oath as prime minister for the third time on June 8.