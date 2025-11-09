NDA has conceded defeat in Bihar, leaders preparing to vacate bungalows, claims Khera

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric ahead of the final phase of polling in Bihar, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday, 9 November, claimed that the NDA has already “conceded defeat” and that many of its leaders have begun the process of vacating their official residences in anticipation of an INDIA bloc victory.

Speaking to reporters, Khera — who heads the Congress Media and Publicity Department — alleged that the mood within the ruling coalition had turned grim following the voter turnout in the first phase and the “visible enthusiasm” for the Opposition alliance.

“The NDA leaders have accepted defeat after seeing the voter turnout in the first phase and the people’s overwhelming response in favour of the INDIA bloc for the final round of voting on 11 November,” Khera asserted.

He further claimed that, “sensing defeat,” officials acting at the behest of ruling NDA leaders were “shifting important files”, an act he described as both suspicious and desperate.