NDA has conceded defeat in Bihar, leaders preparing to vacate bungalows, claims Khera
Several ministers, including deputy CMs, start vacating bungalows — “don’t be surprised if fires break out where files are kept,” alleges Congress leader
In a sharp escalation of rhetoric ahead of the final phase of polling in Bihar, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday, 9 November, claimed that the NDA has already “conceded defeat” and that many of its leaders have begun the process of vacating their official residences in anticipation of an INDIA bloc victory.
Speaking to reporters, Khera — who heads the Congress Media and Publicity Department — alleged that the mood within the ruling coalition had turned grim following the voter turnout in the first phase and the “visible enthusiasm” for the Opposition alliance.
“The NDA leaders have accepted defeat after seeing the voter turnout in the first phase and the people’s overwhelming response in favour of the INDIA bloc for the final round of voting on 11 November,” Khera asserted.
He further claimed that, “sensing defeat,” officials acting at the behest of ruling NDA leaders were “shifting important files”, an act he described as both suspicious and desperate.
“We have information that several ministers, including deputy chief ministers, have already started vacating their government bungalows. It would not be surprising if we soon hear about fires breaking out where these files are kept,” Khera alleged.
Turning his fire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera condemned the PM’s recent campaign speeches in Sitamarhi and Bettiah, where Modi had warned that a return of the RJD-led alliance would bring back an era of fear and lawlessness, saying people were wary of a regime that would “put a katta (country-made gun) to their heads.”
Khera said such language was unbecoming of a prime minister and amounted to an insult to Bihar’s youth.
“The prime minister should apologise for using such derogatory terms. Bihar’s young men and women are hardworking and ambitious — not criminals, as his words imply,” he said.
The Congress leader added that the people of Bihar were ready to vote for change, dignity, and good governance, and that the NDA’s “exit mood” was proof that “the writing is already on the wall.”
With PTI inputs
