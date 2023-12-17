INDIA bloc will unitedly fight and defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Sunday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

About seat sharing in the alliance, he told reporters that there is still time to decide the distribution of seats and talks will be held on the issue.

"The INDIA alliance will unitedly accomplish the task of removing BJP from the country," Yadav claimed.

The SP leader's remarks come ahead of the December 19 meeting of the opposition bloc in Delhi where seat sharing and other issues will be discussed.