Nearly Rs 8,000 cr of Swachh Bharat funds spent on PR for PM Modi: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday alleged that the Union government has spent close to Rs 8,000 crore from Swachh Bharat funds on "personal PR" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said almost every programme of the government of India is "solely dedicated towards promoting Modi".

"Modi Govt spent close to approx Rs 8000 crores ($950 million) from Swacch Bharat funds purely on Modi's personal PR. Yesterday, Modi "celebrated" 10 years of the Swacch Bharat campaign on Gandhi Jayanti. But what has this campaign achieved?" Gokhale said.

"This is the reality — Between 2014 till date, Modi has spent close to Rs. 8000 crores from the budget of Swacch Bharat on advertisements, PR campaigns, hoardings, and other publicity material. Almost every ad/ hoarding of Swacch Bharat has a big photo of Modi and all videos glorify his persona," he said.

"The personal PR of Modi through this campaign has been such that, after demonetization, Modi insisted on putting the Swacch Bharat branding even on India's new currency notes."

Gokhale said almost every programme of the Union government has been "dedicated towards promoting Modi" and added the amount spent on advertisements is "mind-boggling".