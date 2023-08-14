Necessary action will be taken against Upendra for casteist comments: K'taka Social Welfare minister

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, one of the prominent and strong leaders from Dalit community, has sought apology from Kannada superstar Upendra over his casteist remarks on the Dalit community, saying necessary action will be taken against the superstar.

“Action will be initiated against the superstar. Most of Dalit organisations are submitting memorandums urging action against the superstar,” the Minister said.

He said that Upendra is a well known actor, producer and wants to be in public life through a specific political party but seeing him taking the name of caste even after 75 years of independence is not only an insult to the community but to the Constitution as well.

He said that if properly analysed the use of word ‘holageri’ (slang used to describe the place of Dalits) in the speech is irrelevant.

“Instead of tendering an apology, he is claiming that he hails from a poor background. He should know that poverty and the social inequality based on caste are totally different,” the Minister said.

He said that the superstar's remarks to transform the society means nothing if he does not know about prevailing inequalities and the history of suffering of this country.