NEET row in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi's mic switched off, claims Congress

Congress MP Deepender Hooda claimed that "there is anger in the entire opposition" after leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's microphone was apparently turned off in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance clashed on Friday over the Opposition's demand to prioritise a debate on the NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) controversy by suspending all other legislative business.

In response to the uproar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the House until Monday. "Continuous paper leaks have jeopardised the future of the youth. Haryana has witnessed the most cases of such leaks. The NEET exam paper was leaked, and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is evading responsibility.

"When this issue was raised in the House, the microphone was switched off. If the leader of the Opposition's mic is turned off, it naturally angers other Opposition MPs, leading to the disruption we saw. We demand a discussion on this matter," Hooda said.