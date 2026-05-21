NEET: India-wide protests, ‘cockroach’ rebellion as pressure mounts on Pradhan
Congress steps up agitation against Union education minister, states warn NEET retest could disrupt academic calendars
The political fallout from the NEET-UG 2026 controversy intensified on Thursday, 21 May, with Congress protests erupting across states, concerns emerging over delays to higher education admissions, and an unusual social media phenomenon — the 'Cockroach Janta Party' — attaching itself to growing anger over examinations, unemployment and institutional accountability.
The Opposition sharpened its attack on the Centre over the cancelled medical entrance examination, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and stricter scrutiny of the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, held on 3 May across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres, was cancelled after information about alleged malpractice surfaced on 7 May. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. A re-test is scheduled for 21 June, while the Centre has ordered a comprehensive CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.
The controversy is now spilling beyond medical admissions into wider concerns over academic schedules and confidence in India’s examination system.
In Maharashtra, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil warned that the June re-examination would disrupt admissions and delay the academic session for engineering and pharmacy colleges. The state’s Common Entrance Test Cell had originally planned to complete admissions by the end of June, but the revised NEET timeline would “further push the admission schedule”, Patil said on Wednesday, 20 May.
Admissions to nine engineering branches and 15 per cent of pharmacy seats under the all-India quota depend on NEET scores, he noted, adding that engineering admissions cannot commence earlier because many students who underperform in NEET later shift to engineering courses.
While announcing reforms to college fee regulation and expanded financial support for women pursuing higher education, Patil said uncertainty around NEET was now affecting the broader admissions ecosystem.
Also Read: Leak, cancel, repeat: not so NEET, after all
The issue has simultaneously become a rallying point for Opposition mobilisation. In Jaipur on Thursday, hundreds of Congress workers marched towards the BJP’s Rajasthan headquarters to protest alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, with police deploying water cannons after protesters attempted to breach barricades.
Led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, protesters carried placards demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and raising questions over the credibility of the NTA. Some workers suffered minor injuries during the confrontation and were taken to hospital, according to party leaders.
Police used water cannons near Shaheed Smarak after demonstrators climbed barricades and tried to move towards the BJP office. Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas staged a dharna near the police commissionerate during the agitation.
Addressing party workers, Dotasra alleged that repeated controversies surrounding NEET had destroyed public trust in the examination agency. “The NTA should be dissolved and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign,” he said, demanding court-monitored supervision of the ongoing CBI inquiry.
In Bengaluru, the Karnataka Youth Congress organised another high-profile protest at Freedom Park, joined by chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general-secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers and senior party leaders.
The demonstration mixed conventional political messaging with internet symbolism that has recently gone viral among young Indians. Leaders unveiled T-shirts carrying the slogan 'PM is compromised', while some protesters wore shirts declaring 'I am cockroach' — a reference to the fast-growing 'Cockroach Janta Party' phenomenon that has emerged on social media in recent days.
The meme-driven movement arose after controversy over remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likening unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, language that critics and online users turned into a satirical badge of protest. Styled as the 'voice of the lazy and unemployed', the phenomenon has rapidly gathered a large online following and broadened into commentary on unemployment, examination failures and youth frustration.
The movement’s social media messaging has increasingly incorporated criticism of the NEET controversy, with posts demanding accountability and, in some cases, Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged paper leak.
Although primarily an online phenomenon rather than an organised political outfit, its imagery is now beginning to appear in Opposition protests and youth political messaging.
At the Bengaluru rally, Surjewala accused the BJP-led NDA government of handing India’s education system to an “education mafia and paper leak mafia”. “For the last 12 years, the Modi government has handed over India’s education system to an education mafia and paper leak mafia,” he alleged.
He cited alleged irregularities across multiple examinations, including NEET and recruitment tests, and questioned the functioning of the NTA in light of arrests made by the CBI. “If thieves are going to control the NEET system in NTA, then who is going to protect the future of our youth,” he asked.
Later, protesters marching towards Lok Bhavan were stopped by police barricades.
Student organisations have also sustained their own agitation. On Wednesday, activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protested outside the NTA office in Delhi’s Okhla, staging a 'symbolic shraddhanjali sabha and mundan Protest'.
The symbolic head-shaving, they said, represented the “pain, anger and frustration” of students. NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar accused the government of “corruption and incompetence” in the examination system and claimed the NTA had “lost all credibility”.
The student body reiterated four demands: a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged leak, Pradhan’s immediate resignation, dissolution of the NTA, and accountability for repeated examination failures affecting students.
Jakhar also cited controversies around the CBSE’s OSM system and the three-language policy, alleging that the ministry of education had “consistently failed students”.
With the re-examination still weeks away and the CBI probe underway, the pressure on the Centre and the education ministry shows little sign of easing.
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