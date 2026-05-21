NEET: India-wide protests, ‘cockroach’ rebellion as pressure mounts on Pradhan

The political fallout from the NEET-UG 2026 controversy intensified on Thursday, 21 May, with Congress protests erupting across states, concerns emerging over delays to higher education admissions, and an unusual social media phenomenon — the 'Cockroach Janta Party' — attaching itself to growing anger over examinations, unemployment and institutional accountability.

The Opposition sharpened its attack on the Centre over the cancelled medical entrance examination, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and stricter scrutiny of the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, held on 3 May across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres, was cancelled after information about alleged malpractice surfaced on 7 May. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. A re-test is scheduled for 21 June, while the Centre has ordered a comprehensive CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The controversy is now spilling beyond medical admissions into wider concerns over academic schedules and confidence in India’s examination system.

In Maharashtra, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil warned that the June re-examination would disrupt admissions and delay the academic session for engineering and pharmacy colleges. The state’s Common Entrance Test Cell had originally planned to complete admissions by the end of June, but the revised NEET timeline would “further push the admission schedule”, Patil said on Wednesday, 20 May.

Admissions to nine engineering branches and 15 per cent of pharmacy seats under the all-India quota depend on NEET scores, he noted, adding that engineering admissions cannot commence earlier because many students who underperform in NEET later shift to engineering courses.

While announcing reforms to college fee regulation and expanded financial support for women pursuing higher education, Patil said uncertainty around NEET was now affecting the broader admissions ecosystem.