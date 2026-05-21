Won’t stop until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this year's NEET-UG paper leak controversy, accusing him of failing to take responsibility for the crisis or sack Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Lok Sabha LoP said the Congress would continue its agitation until Pradhan resigns and a strong mechanism to prevent paper leaks is established.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Gandhi contrasted Modi’s recent overseas engagement with protests by students in India. “When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy (to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni), youth in India — troubled by paper leaks — were on the streets demanding justice,” he wrote.

Alleging that the NEET paper leak had devastated the futures of lakhs of students, Gandhi claimed that some students had even lost their lives amid the controversy. “Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word,” he said.