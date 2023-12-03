Nehru's Word: Taking Gandhi’s message to the US

The violent Israel-Palestine conflict has led to at least one commentator saying in desperation: “We need many Gandhis!” Indeed, one major reason for the inability to effectively intervene is the dearth of leaders with a high moral standing whose voice is universally respected and who could show the way to resolution and reconciliation. There is no Gandhi, no Nehru, no Martin Luther King, no Mandela. Here is a portion of a speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered at the University of Chicago on 27 October 1949, in which he explains the Gandhian technique that could be applied in the realm of international relations as well to bring about peace.

--

"You know that during the last 30 years or so, we carried on rather intensively our campaign for India’s freedom. We did not begin it; it was there. But it came more to the world’s notice then, because a world figure stepped into the arena of Indian politics, that is, Mahatma Gandhi. And he produced a very remarkable change in India.

I was much younger then, but still I have the most vivid memories of that change, because it affected me as it affected millions of our people. We were at that time a very frustrated people, hankering and yearning for freedom and not knowing what to do about it.

We were helpless, unarmed, unorganised and totally incapable of facing a great imperial power that had been entrenched in our country for over 150 years. Further, this was a power that was there not merely by force of arms, but which had dug down deep into the roots of India. It seemed an extraordinarily difficult task to remove it.

Some of our young men, in the depths of their frustration, took to violent courses that were completely futile. Individual acts of terrorism took place, which meant nothing at all in the wider context of things. On the other hand, the politics of some of our leaders then was so feeble that it could produce no result. So, between the two, we did not know what we could do…