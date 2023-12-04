Nehru's Word: The dilemmas of a mass leader and the uncompromising truth

In a world torn by conflict, hate and war, there is much to be learnt from Gandhi’s political practice. Jawaharlal Nehru repeatedly drew people’s attention to this, in India and abroad. On his first visit to the US in 1949, he spoke on this theme on multiple occasions—at the US Congress, at the United Nations, at universities. What follows is the second part of Nehru’s address at the University of Chicago on 27 October 1949 in which he explains the nuances of the Gandhian method of resistance based on non-violence and a combination of mass mobilisation and individual action.

"We had ups and downs, apparent failures for the moment. But such was the nature of the technique of action which Gandhi had taught us that even in a moment of apparent failure there really was no going back.

You may have heard that a large number of us—a hundred thousand—were in prison and apparently nothing was happening in India. The movement for freedom was suppressed. It was so in a superficial sense. Six months later or a year later, suddenly one would find that the movement was very alive.

Repeatedly, the British government was amazed. It would think that it had put an end to this business; and then it would find that the movement had started off at a higher pitch than ever. A movement, which was a peculiar mixture of mass activity and individual action (that is, each individual doing something regardless of whether others did it or not), is a type very difficult to crush. It may be suppressed for a while; but whenthere is the individual’s own motivation and the individual wants to act regardless of whether others act or not, and when tens of thousands feel that way, it is very difficult to suppress them.

How do governments function? A democratic government, in the ultimate analysis, functions largely with the goodwill of the people and with their cooperation. It cannot go very much against them. Even an autocratic government has to have a measure of goodwill. It cannot function without it. In the ultimate analysis, a government functions because of certain sanctions which it has and which are represented by its army or police force.