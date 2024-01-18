Nehru's Word: We consulted Gandhiji on Kashmir at every step

Six months ago, we witnessed a miracle in Calcutta where ill will changed overnight into goodwill, through the alchemy of a similar fast. The alchemist who worked this change was described by our governor general as the one-man boundary force that succeeded when the boundary force of 50,000 men in West Punjab did not succeed in keeping the peace. This unarmed knight of non-violence is functioning again. May the same alchemy work again in India and elsewhere!

We have sought to remove one major cause of dispute and argument between India and Pakistan and we hope that other problems will also be resolved. But let it be remembered that the people of Kashmir are suffering from a brutal and unprovoked invasion, and we have pledged ourselves to help them gain their freedom. To that pledge, we shall hold and do our utmost to redeem it. We seek their freedom not for any gain to us, but to prevent the ravishing of a fair country and a peaceful people.” --New Delhi, 15 January 1948

We have, right from the beginning, taken whatever step we have taken, in the limelight; there has been no hiding. The House has been greatly interested in this matter of Kashmir. The Indian public has taken the greatest interest in it and, rightly, the burden of it has fallen on our government. It has been a heavy burden.

I shall be frank and tell you why it has been heavy on me and more especially on my government: not because military operations were involved—although that is always a burden—but rather since we wanted to be sure that at no time did we act against the principles we had so long proclaimed.

May I take the House into confidence? In the early stages, towards the end of October and in November, I was so exercised over Kashmir—if anything had happened that, according to me, might have been disastrous for Kashmir, I would have been heartbroken. I was intensely interested, for emotional and personal reasons; I do not want to hide this: I am interested in Kashmir. Nevertheless, I tried to keep down the personal and emotional aspect and consider it from the larger viewpoint of India’s good and Kashmir’s good. I tried to consider the question from the point of view of not straying or drifting from the high principles which we had proclaimed in the past.