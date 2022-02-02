Nervous BJP drops 45 sitting MLAs; even denied ticket to ministers, Speaker Vidhan Sabha

The shacky Bharatiya Janata Party has dropped 45 of its sitting legislators, including ministers, and allowed its allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) to contest in 11 seats that it had won in the 2017 elections indicating nervousness in the party.

The party sprang the biggest surprise on Tuesday evening when it dropped women welfare minister Swati Singh and even changed the constituency of Law Minister Brijesh Pathak. The party also denied a ticket to Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Hriday Narain Dixit.

Swati Singh was sitting MLA from Sarojini Nagar, the outskirts of Lucknow. Speculations were rife that she and her husband Dayashankar Singh, who is vice-president of the party, wanted to contest from that constituency. The party played safe and refused tickets to both husband and wife.