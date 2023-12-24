New MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari starts series of meetings with party workers

Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari has started streamlining the state's cadre. In the process, Patwari has called a series of meetings with different segments of party workers. For the next three days, he would communicate with workers at party headquarters in Bhopal.

Before the meetings, Patwari, after taking charge as state Congress president, met senior leaders of the party to seek their support. On Sunday, he met former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.

So far, Patwari has made no changes and is leading the party on the platform set up by his former MPCC head Kamal Nath, a veteran leader who was replaced after the party's loss in the recent assembly elections, having restructured the state's unit in the past five years.