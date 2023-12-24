New MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari starts series of meetings with party workers
After assuming the role of state Congress president, Patwari met party leaders and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri
Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari has started streamlining the state's cadre. In the process, Patwari has called a series of meetings with different segments of party workers. For the next three days, he would communicate with workers at party headquarters in Bhopal.
Before the meetings, Patwari, after taking charge as state Congress president, met senior leaders of the party to seek their support. On Sunday, he met former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.
So far, Patwari has made no changes and is leading the party on the platform set up by his former MPCC head Kamal Nath, a veteran leader who was replaced after the party's loss in the recent assembly elections, having restructured the state's unit in the past five years.
The biggest challenge for new MP Congress president would be to keep the party workers motivated and keep their morale high.
The Congress led by former CM Kamal Nath was looking confident to win the elections, but came back with 66 seats against the BJP's 163.
This loss has prompted Congress' central leadership to introduce a new face to lead the cadre in Madhya Pradesh.
