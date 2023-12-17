Newly appointed MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday and discussed the way forward for the party in the state in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

After meeting Gandhi, Patwari also stressed the resolve to take the party's ideology to the people.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said he met Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the state Umang Singhar as well as Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare.