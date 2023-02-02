NH Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition seeks discussion on Adani
02 Feb 2023, 2:34 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition parties seek discussion on allegations of fraud against Adani Group. Soon after the afternoon session resumed, opposition members continued their demand and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced adjournment of the proceedings of the Upper House for the day. The opposition parties also sought a probe by a joint committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani group company stocks.
02 Feb 2023, 2:31 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by opposition over allegations of irregularities against Adani Group.
